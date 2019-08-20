Volleyball, tennis, soccer, golf roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Monday was a busy day on the local sports scene, with volleyball, tennis, soccer and golf lining the schedule. Below are the results from the various games and matches.

Volleyball

Van Wert 3 Paulding 1

At Van Wert High School, the Lady Cougars opened their season with a 16-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20 win over Paulding.

Jamison Clouse led Van Wert with a team high 20 kills, 19 digs and four aces. Katie Coplin had 23 assists and 15 digs in the victory, while Mariana Ickes had 14 digs, and Jaylyn Rickard chipped in with nine kills.

Van Wert will host Lincolnview tonight.

Tennis

Van Wert 4 Celina 1

CELINA — Van Wert improved to 4-0 (2-0 WBL) with a 4-1 win at Celina on Monday.

Wins came at second singles, where Alli Morrow defeated Kaylin Avers 6-2, 6-2, and third singles, as Lizzie Rutkowski rallied to defeat Michelle Elston 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.

The first doubles team of Paige Moonshower and Allie Etter beat Madi Davlatboyera 6-1, 6-1, and the second doubles team of Kaylee Jennings and Jada Bucker posted a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Kaylyn Saunders and Audrey Albers.

Celina’s lone win came at first singles, where Gracie Gabes defeated Grace Lott 6-3, 7-6 (7-4).

Van Wert will host the first ever Cougar Classic, featuring Ayersville, Elida, St. Marys Memorial, Wauseon, Sidney Lehman Catholic and Lima, starting at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Soccer

Ottoville 1 Van Wert 0 (boys)

OTTOVILLE — Van Wert dropped a tough 1-0 decision to Ottoville on Monday.

The Cougars (1-1) will host Bryan on Thursday.

Van Wert 5 Delphos Jefferson 3 (girls)

The Lady Cougars enjoyed a 5-3 season opening victory over visiting Delphos Jefferson on Monday.

No other details were available.

Van Wert will play at Crestview on Thursday.

Golf

Defiance 159 Van Wert 187 (boys)

DEFIANCE — In Western Buckeye League golf, Defiance defeated Van Wert 159-187 at Eagle Rock Golf Course.

The Cougars (2-1, 1-1 WBL) were led by Evan Knittle’s 45, followed by Jace Fast and Cameron Terhark, who both carded a 47. Gavin Flickinger rounded out the scoring with a 48.

Van Wert will host Wapakoneta on Thursday.

Bluffton 173 Allen East 175 Paulding 177 Crestview 210 (boys)

DEFIANCE — Bluffton defeated Allen East, Paulding and Crestview during Monday’s quad at Auglaize Golf Club.

Will Sharpe and Dillon Underwood each fired a 50, while Scotty Bowman and Evan Scarlett each carded a 55.

The Knights are scheduled to host Lincolnview, Ada and Columbus Grove at Hickory Sticks today.

Lincolnview 234 Antwerp 243 Crestview 302 (girls)

The Lincolnview girls golf team welcomed Antwerp and Crestview to Willow Bend Country Club for a tri-match on a warm, muggy evening, and Lincolnview enjoyed a 234-243-302 victory.

Match medalist honors went to the Lincolnview’s Shiann Kraft and Antwerp’s Carly Hanes, as each shot a round of 53. Close behind for runner up honors was Lady Lancer Winter Boroff with a 55.

Finishing out the scoring for the Lancers was Aryonna Hoghe with a 58 and Adalee Purk turned in a 67.

Antwerp’s team score consisted of Hanes, McCartney Lucas (60), Kadi Donat (62), and Kendyl Miller (68). Also playing for the Archers were Melanie Mills (69) and Brenna Falk (75).

The Lady Knights, in their first year of golf after many years away, had team scores of Bri Hahn (73), Audrey Lichtensteiger (75), Kayla Leppard (76), and Faye Morgan (78)