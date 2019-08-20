Crime Stoppers seeks forgery suspects

Two suspects in forgery incident at the local Goodwill store. photos provided

Crime Stoppers will pay you cash for information that will help the Van Wert Police Department solve a forgery that occurred at the Goodwill Easter Seals of Miami Valley store, 206 Towne Center Blvd.

A vehicle believed used in a forgery case at the Goodwill store.

On August 10, between the hours of 8 and 8:30 p.m., a Hispanic male and female got out of a red compact four-door sedan (possibly a Chevrolet Aveo) and entered the store. The two shopped for a while and the female paid for the merchandise with a counterfeit $10 bill, along with a legitimate $10 bill and a legitimate $5 bill. Anyone able to identify either person in the photos provided, or who can provide any other information about this crime, can call Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP (7867). You will not have to give your name or reveal your identity. If your information helps solve this case, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards for information about other felony crimes or wanted fugitives not reported on the Crime of the Week.

Remember, crime doesn’t pay, but Crime Stoppers does!