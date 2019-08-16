Wanda Charlotte Johns Uncapher

Wanda Charlotte Johns Uncapher, 88, of Van Wert, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

Wanda Charlotte Johns Uncapher

She was born July 31, 1931, the daughter of Dallas C. And Ruth (Smith) Johns, at the home of her grandparents, William T. And Charlotte (Voltz) Johns, in Willshire Township.

She graduated from Van Wert High School in 1949 as the class valedictorian. In 1950, she was employed by Van Wert National Bank in various positions and retired in 1988 as trust officer. She was a member of Calvary Evangelical Church in Van Wert.

On February 24, 1952, she married Edward C. Uncapher, who died October 2, 2002.

She is survived by two nieces, Linda Johns (Robert) Owens of Van Wert and Cathy (James) Sowers of Van Wert; five nephews, Brian D. Johns of Van Wert, Edward L. Johns of Columbus, Michael (Cindy) Uncapher of Van Wert, David (Diane) Uncapher of Lima, and James Uncapher of Van Wert; a sister-in-law, Mary M. Johns-Guthrie of Van Wert; seven great-nephews and nieces, Cole Robert (Mattie) Owens of North Webster, Indiana, Jordy C. (Lindsey) Owens of Delaware (Ohio), Jessa (Curtis) Burley of Convoy, Whitney (Aaron) Bollenbacher of Van Wert, and Stacy, Hallie, and Kyle Johns, all of New Paris, Indiana; and several great-great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and two brothers, Dean Johns and William H. Johns.

Wanda was an avid quilt maker, gardener, and lover of dogs.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, August 19, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor W. Clark Williman officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

Condolences may be expressed at www.cowanfuneralhome.com.