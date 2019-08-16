Tornado warnings, but little local damage

VW independent/submitted information

Two separate storms hit southeastern Van Wert County on Wednesday, prompting two separate tornado warnings. Damage was minimal on both storms, with no structural damage reported and no injuries, said Van Wert County Emergency Management Director Rick McCoy.

The first tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service at 4:29 p.m. Wednesday when radar indicated a severe storm capable of producing a tornado near Monticello. No tornado was observed, but storm reports in the area included hail in Elgin, a power pole and line snapped on Ohio 709 west of Venedocia, several trees snapped off, and one uprooted on State Route 709, and more than 2 inches of rain reported in the area.

A microburst from a storm that hit Van Wert County on Wednesday destroyed this cornfield near the intersection of Ohio 116 and Converse Roselm Road. drone photo by Rick McCoy

The second tornado warning came at 8:43 p.m., with a public report to 9-1-1 that a tornado was observed on the ground near Mendon Road, south of State Route 709. As the EMA director was reporting the siting to the NWS, radar was also indicating a developing tornado at that location, so a warning was issued again for the southeastern part of the county. McCoy advised he also activated sirens in Venedocia and Elgin for the approaching storm. No structural damage was reported and no additional sightings of a tornado were reported.

On Thursday morning, the EMA director put a drone in the air to check for any indication that a tornado had occurred. McCoy also spoke with the 9-1-1 caller on what he observed and was advised that the person witnessed the funnel develop and touch down in an open field for approximately 30 seconds before it disappeared. He was able to get one photo of what appears to be the funnel on the ground as it dissipated. There was no indication from drone footage where a touch down may have occurred, as there were no crops in the field. However, approximately 5 miles directly to the east of that location at State Route 116 and Converse Roselm Road, drone footage indicated the same tornadic storm cell produced a damaging microburst with very intense winds that flattened an entire corn field and snapped off a power pole.

No other damage was observed with the storm, McCoy said.