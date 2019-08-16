Local COTH program ready for new year

VW independent/submitted information

On Wednesday, more than 30 Cross Over the Hill (COTH) volunteers gathered to celebrate, prepare, and pray for the upcoming school year. In addition to providing elementary and middle school Bible-based, character-focused Released Time Religious Instruction, COTH will now be offering a high school course this academic year.

The past year has provided great change and growth for Cross Over the Hill. In 2019, the organization began offering Bible-based classes for students of Synergy Learning Center. In addition, the COTH board of directors helped start a broader movement of released time programs called LifeWise Academy, under the leadership of Joel Penton’s Stand for Truth ministry. The first two LifeWise Academy locations are launching this month, with others across the nation preparing to launch as soon as 2020.

Cross Over the Hill volunteers prepare for the upcoming school year. photo provided

Recently, the local COTH board of directors changed leadership, with Jeremy Laukhuf taking the helm as executive director. Laukhuf holds a Master of Arts degree in ministry from Luther Rice College and Seminary and a Bachelor of Arts degree in jazz studies from The Ohio State University. He and his wife, Cristi, and their five children recently moved to the Van Wert area after Laukhuf’s retirement from the United States Air Force.

The Board of Directors and staff of Cross Over the Hill also thanked founding Executive Director Jill Putman, founding Board President Shaun Putman, and the many community members who have generously given of their funds and time in order to make Bible education a reality for Van Wert’s elementary, middle, and high school students.

For more information about Cross Over the Hill, visit http://crossoverthehill.org or contact Laukhuf at jeremy@sftministry.org.