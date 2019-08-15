H. Paul Semer

H. Paul Semer of Van Wert went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from Sarah Jane Living Center in Delphos.

He was born July 18, 1933, in Van Wert, the son of Harry and Charlotte (Thatcher) Semer, who both preceded him in death.

Paul was a 1951 graduate of Van Wert High School and joined the United States Air Force in 1953, stationed in Labrador.

He wrote daily to his high school sweetheart, Peggy Jo Agler, always referring to her as “Dimples” or “Darling”. The two were married on May 22, 1954, and Paul continued in the service, based in Texas, Mississippi, and South Carolina.

After leaving the service, the couple returned to Ohio, where Paul worked for Ohio Northern Railroad in Norwalk. Paul retired from Chrysler Amplex in Van Wert.

The proud father of four sons, Paul taught and passed on to them his passion for motorcycles, the outdoors, camping, and fishing. Paul had a special zeal for flying, buying his own Aeronca Champion plane and piloting it for many years.

Paul was a hard-working man, talented with his hands and tools. “Papa”, as he was known to his grandchildren, could build, tear apart and fix just about anything from motors to model planes. He generously gave of his time and talents to everyone, especially his children and grandchildren.

Later in life he enjoyed reading, history, movies and traveling. Peg, the love of his life, remained by his side until her death on February 13, 2018. His easygoing, calm attitude and quiet strength during his lengthy battle with cancer and Alzheimer’s disease was an inspiration to his family and friends.

Paul is survived by his four sons, Greg Semer of Van Wert, Kirk (Kim) Semer of Van Wert, Todd (Susie) of Ohio City, and Kevin (Julie) of Van Wert; 10 grandchildren, Serenity, Colt, and Shane Semer, Stephanie Semer, Shawna (Shaun) Putman, Stacia (Brad) Grose, Trista (Kody) Kill, Austin Semer, Eric (Claire) Semer, and Arielle Semer; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Cheryl Bidlack and Nancy Agler, both of Van Wert; and many nieces and nephews.

His wife, Peg; two brothers, John and Jim Semer; and a sister, Patricia Baldauf, also preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, with Pastor Lance Hostetler officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, where graveside military honors will be rendered by combined units of American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both of Van Wert.

Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Sarah Jane Nursing Center.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.