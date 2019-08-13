Lynette A. Boroff

Lynette A. Boroff, 56, of Haviland, died Saturday, August 10, 2019.

She was born April 21, 1963, in Lima, the daughter of Charles and Elouise (Rodman) Albright, who both preceded her in death. On December 19, 1991, she married Jack L. Boroff, who survives.

She is also survived by two brothers, Kevin Albright of Paulding and and Chuck Albright of Lima; two nieces, Christine and Heather; and a nephew, Michael.

A sister, Tina Albright, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, at Den Herder Funeral Home in Paulding. She will be laid to rest in Blue Creek Cemetery near Haviland.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Ohio State Cancer Institute or the family, c/o Jack Boroff.

Condolences may be expressed at www.denherderfh.com.