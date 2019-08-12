Judy Eileen (Johnson) Etzler

Judy Eileen (Johnson) Etzler, 74, of Paulding, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born July 9, 1945, in Paulding County daughter of the late Harry and Eunice (Sonnigsen) Johnson. On October 22, 2003, she married James “Jim” Etzler, who survives.

She was a 1963 Paulding High School graduate and was previously employed by Dinner Bell Foods, Zeller Corporation, Orkin Exterminating, and Stoller Seed Company. In 2012, she retired from Aeroquip/Eaton. She was a member of Paulding United Methodist Church and Paulding Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed spending time with her grandson, Bryce, and spending time at her lake home in Coldwater, Michigan.

She is also survived by her daughters, Linda (John Hasch Jr.) Sholl of Paulding and Karen (Ryan) Flint of Cecil; a stepson, Jeremy (Jamie) Etzler of South Solon; one stepdaughter, Amanda (Terry) Scarlett of Convoy; a grandson, Bryce Sholl of Paulding; seven stepgrandchildren, Nick, Austin, Justin, Courtney, Evan, Ean, and Eli; one brother, Doyle (Louise) Johnson of Paulding; two sisters, Betty (Ivan) Lehman of Cecil and Carol Straley of Paulding; several nieces and nephews; and a very special Yorkie, CoCo.

Her stepmother, Rubye (Ptak) Johnson; a sister, Jean Rieke; one brother, Richard Johnson; two brothers-in-law, Ken Rieke and Ed Straley; a sister-in-law, Patricia “Pat” Johnson; one niece, Brenda Johnson; and a nephew, Steven Johnson, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, August 15, at Den Herder Funeral Home in Paulding. She will be laid to rest in Live Oak Cemetery in Paulding.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

Condolences may be expressed at www.denherderfh.com.