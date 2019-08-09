VWCS has Honeywell Instant Alert system

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert City Schools would like to remind parents and guardians that, in order to receive alerts, they must be signed up for the Honeywell Instant Alert® for Schools system. In addition to communicating during an emergency, the Honeywell system is used to notify users of school delays and closings, early dismissals, and changes to event times or location.

The Honeywell Instant Alert for Schools system provides a number of options for parents.

Users have the capability to sign up for a telephone call, email, or text message in any combination desired. Honeywell Instant Alert is only available for individuals with a student attending VWCS or for staff members. Students, grandparents, babysitters, etc., can be given access to the alert system through a parent/guardian profile.

Those who are currently receiving instant alerts through the Honeywell system are encouraged to log in and confirm all personal information is accurate. Through the online profile, users can update contact information (phone numbers and email addresses), select which type of school information each contact would like to receive notifications for and what type of notifications they will receive, and set the days and time of day in which notifications are allowed.

VWCS will continue to share important information on its website and Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as through local media (TV and radio). The Ohio Alerts text messaging system will no longer be used.

New and current users may access the Honeywell website and parent instruction sheet on the VWCS webpage. Visit www.vwcs.net and click “Alerts & Info” under the Find It Fast section of the homepage, go to https://instantalert.honeywell.com and click on the “Help Request” link on the lower right-hand side of the page, or find frequently asked questions (FAQ) for parents under the “Resources” tab.

Parents or guardians may also contact Julie Anderson, District Office secretary, at 419.238.0648 for further assistance.