Blaine Street fire

Van Wert firefighters were called to a working house fire in the 500 block of Blaine Street, just south of Allingham, early Friday afternoon. The Van Wert County Emergency Management Agency was also at the scene, while the County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) was also providing a canteen for firefighters and assistance to fire victims. Police were directing traffic in the area. No further information is available at this time. photos by Rick McCoy for the Van Wert independent