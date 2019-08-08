Wanted: Pigskin Pick’Em guest selectors

Van Wert independent sports

Do you think you know area high school football and do you have what it takes to be a Pigskin Pick’Em guest selector during the 2019 season?

A different guest selector will pick against VW independent sports editor Scott Truxell during Weeks 1-10 of the high school football season. Games will come from the Western Buckeye League, Northwest Conference, Green Meadows Conference and the Midwest Athletic Conference, along with Lima Sr. and Lima Central Catholic.

Entering its third season, Pigskin Pick’Em will appear on the Sports page every Thursday during the regular season.

If you would like to be considered as a guest selector during the upcoming season, email sports@thevwindependent.com with the header Pigskin Pick’Em and include your name in the email.

Winners will be chosen at random and will be assigned a specific week.