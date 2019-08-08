Time to get together with ‘John Denver’

This world is divisive by nature. What is it about music that gathers us in common accord, like gathering around a fire on a cold night? When we physically seek heat, we don’t ask who built the fire. When our soul needs music, we don’t ask who wrote the song. We need each other. I think it’s so groovy that in a dark hour, we often see the light.

By Tafi Stober

The lyrics of a song from half a decade ago were made new by a modern artist. The song picks up my spirit and speaks to my heart with a message that never grows old.

I think it’s so groovy now

That people are finally getting together

I thinks it’s wonderful and how

That people are finally getting together

Reach out in the darkness

Reach out in the darkness

Reach out in the darkness

And you may find a friend

I knew a man that I did not care for

And then one day this man gave me a call

We sat and talked about things on our mind

And now this man he is a friend of mine

I knew this girl

We did not see eye to eye.

She made me cringe

Whenever she walked by

And then I saw how this world makes her cry.

Now all I see is her heart’s just like mine.

I think it’s so groovy now

That people are finally getting together

I thinks it’s wonderful and how

That people are finally getting together

Now we all know,

We got so far to go.

I might not believe what you believe.

But now I see the you that’s just like me.

I think it’s so groovy now

That people are finally getting together

I thinks it’s wonderful and how

That people are finally getting together.

This Friday we will “get together” again in Fountain Park for the final Summer Music Series Concert in beautiful downtown Van Wert. The John Denver Tribute featuring Ted Vigil will assuredly set the background to an evening of smiles, singing, dancing and great conversation all within a gathering that is centered on being together. Music just so happens to be the catalyst. I think that’s so groovy!