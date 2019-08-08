Time to get together with ‘John Denver’
This world is divisive by nature. What is it about music that gathers us in common accord, like gathering around a fire on a cold night? When we physically seek heat, we don’t ask who built the fire. When our soul needs music, we don’t ask who wrote the song. We need each other. I think it’s so groovy that in a dark hour, we often see the light.
The lyrics of a song from half a decade ago were made new by a modern artist. The song picks up my spirit and speaks to my heart with a message that never grows old.
I think it’s so groovy now
That people are finally getting together
I thinks it’s wonderful and how
That people are finally getting together
Reach out in the darkness
Reach out in the darkness
Reach out in the darkness
And you may find a friend
I knew a man that I did not care for
And then one day this man gave me a call
We sat and talked about things on our mind
And now this man he is a friend of mine
I knew this girl
We did not see eye to eye.
She made me cringe
Whenever she walked by
And then I saw how this world makes her cry.
Now all I see is her heart’s just like mine.
I think it’s so groovy now
That people are finally getting together
I thinks it’s wonderful and how
That people are finally getting together
Now we all know,
We got so far to go.
I might not believe what you believe.
But now I see the you that’s just like me.
I think it’s so groovy now
That people are finally getting together
I thinks it’s wonderful and how
That people are finally getting together.
This Friday we will “get together” again in Fountain Park for the final Summer Music Series Concert in beautiful downtown Van Wert. The John Denver Tribute featuring Ted Vigil will assuredly set the background to an evening of smiles, singing, dancing and great conversation all within a gathering that is centered on being together. Music just so happens to be the catalyst. I think that’s so groovy!
POSTED: 08/08/19 at 7:33 am. FILED UNDER: Music in Van Wert