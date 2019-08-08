Smith-Fiely exhibit, photo show upcoming

Only a couple openings are left on August 24, 2-6 p.m., for our glassblowing workshop with Firenation Glass’ mobile hot shop! Sign up now. Firenation will also be demonstrating other aspects of blowing glass and observing is free. Cash bar, snacks. Join us!

The 42nd annual Photography Exhibit entry deadline is September 6. This photo by Kathryn Quinn was the 2018 Best of Show.

Our next art exhibit art exhibit will feature the ceramic works of Steve Smith and paintings and prints of Doug Fiely. Both artists are former professors of art of Defiance College and often have created collaborative works. Doug Fiely and Steve Smith were professors of art together at Defiance College and have many collaborative pieces between them along with compelling work of their own. If you haven’t experienced this dynamic duo, you are in for a treat. We will have a little artist chat and maybe some guitar strumming. Closing party will be held on Thursday, September 12, cash bar, snacks, music, everyone is welcome and there is no cost. This will be a good one!

The deadline for the 42nd annual Photography Exhibit is September 6. Call-for-entry forms are going out. The exhibit will open on October 4. Get snapping!

Have you checked out our art classes? There is still time to sign up for our newest upcoming! Arm yourself with your paintbrush join in. We promise, our art classes are painless. Watercolor Class: ongoing. Tuesday mornings 10 a.m. Openings available. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost.

ArtNight: Thursday 6-9 p.m. We will be finishing up our textured ceramic projects this week. What other projects would you like to see featured? Let us know! Do you play the piano, an instrument, participate in a drum circle? Let us know, our stage (and bar) are open!

Pint Night: August 22: Make art, make music explore craft brews and wine. 6-9 p.m.

Our gift shop is open year-round. We get new items all the time. Great options to purchase one-of-a-kind, unique items, crafted by artisans in the area for the people who are one-of-a-kind to you. There is always a need throughout the year to purchase for those special to us and to show them how much we care and find them unique by purchasing the same. For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.