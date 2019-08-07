Search warrant nets drugs, syringes

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced that drugs and syringes were found during a search of a South Washington Street residence Tuesday evening.

The sheriff reported that a search warrant was executed at 610 S. Washington St., with the following items taken from the residence as evidence:

A moderate amount of suspected methamphetamine

A moderate amount of suspected heroin

A large number of syringes

Several cell phones and other digital devices

Four people were in the house at the time it was searched, Sheriff Riggenbach said. The investigation remains open, and charges may be filed at a later date.

In addition, a nuisance abatement letter was sent to owner of the property to provide awareness of what occurred at the property.

Sheriff Riggenbach asks that anyone with information on drug activity call his office at 419.238.3866 or use the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office website at www.vanwertcountysheriff.comand click on the “submit a crime tip” link.

The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force (WCOCTK) and Allen County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation. The WCOCTK is comprised of officers from the Van Wert County and Allen County sheriff’s offices, Lima Police Department, and several state and federal agencies.