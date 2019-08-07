County auditor, treasurer feud creating fiscal problems

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

In addition to the recently announced criminal investigation of the Van Wert County Auditor’s Office, there has also been a conflict between the offices of County Auditor Philip Baxter and County Treasurer Nathan Vandenbroek that has not only frustrated other county officials, but has made determining the exact cash position of the county extremely difficult.

“I don’t think the relationship between the treasurer and the auditor is what it should be,” said County Commissioner Thad Lichtensteiger, who also acknowledged that reconciling the county’s ledgers has been a problem. “Statutorily, they’re required to balance the books at the end of every day.”

Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened.

While neither Lichtensteiger nor Commissioner Stan Owens would speculate on how long it has been since the county’s books have been in balance, Lichtensteiger noted: “It’s been some time since they’ve been balanced.”

In addition to the problem with balancing the county’s books, there have also been unconfirmed reports of required payments not being made by the treasurer’s office to some county property owners.

Following the appointment of Vandenbroek last September to replace retiring treasurer Bev Fuerst, there were some reports of problems, but the situation reportedly worsened starting in March, when Baxter, who was elected county auditor last November, took over that job.

After talks held with both officials over a period of time did not produce a solution, the commissioners said they are now taking action they hope finally brings some fiscal, if not personal, harmony to the situation.

As of last Thursday, Owens said the commissioners have approved bringing an independent auditor in to determine what is needed to balance the books in the treasurer’s office.

“We want to get the books in order, reconciled, and (see they remain) in good order,” the commissioner noted. “(It) is our intent to see that that happens.”

Owens said the action taken would currently affect only the treasurer’s office, because of the ongoing criminal investigation in the auditor’s office by the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Meanwhile, the messy situation not only highlights how important it is for the county’s two primary fiscal agencies to work in harmony, but also underscores the uncertainties and frustrations that arise when things get out of kilter.

The commissioners noted the current situation also shows how little power one county elected official has over another elected official. While the commissioners can hire and fire appointed officials, only the voters or the state can remove an elected official from office — and the criteria for doing so are relatively few.

“A lot of people misconstrue this, but we’re not their boss,” Owens said.

Furthermore, other than following election regulations and getting elected, there are no statutory requirements to be a county auditor or treasurer. For instance, neither position requires a financial or accounting background, nor any prior experience in a fiscal position. Neither Baxter nor Vandenbroek have finance-related degrees, although both have some business education or experience.

At this time, Owens said the commissioners are waiting to see what firm will be handling the upcoming audit of the treasurer’s office — while also trying to avoid making any prejudgments about what they may find before all the information is in.

“Making any prejudgments prior to that audit would be inappropriate,” Owens added.