Random Thoughts: Van Wert and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The new season, Van Wert and Crestview, Van Wert’s new athletic director, OHSAA changes and NCAA football are among this week’s Random Thoughts.

Time flies

Is it just me, or did the summer go by in the blink of an eye?

It seems like it was just last week that I was covering Van Wert’s run to the baseball state tournament and here we are at the start of the 2019 fall sports season.

Regardless, the new season should be fun and exciting.

Van Wert-Crestview scrimmage

I know it’s more than two weeks away and it’s only a scrimmage, but I’m anxious to see this year’s Van Wert-Crestview scrimmage at Eggerss Stadium.

Coming off playoff appearances in Divisions IV and VII, both teams will feature different quarterbacks this season and both squads have holes to fill at other positions.

I usually don’t put too much emphasis on scrimmages, but in some ways, the final one serves as a dress rehearsal.

In the coming days, look for predictions for the Western Buckeye League and Northwest Conference and later this month, we’ll have team previews for Crestview and Van Wert.

Trent Temple

Van Wert’s new athletic director has hit the ground running.

Check Wednesday’s Sports page for a story on Trent Temple and what he’s doing to start the 2019-2020 academic and athletic year.

OHSAA changes

I’m still trying to wrap my head around the way state lawmakers forced the Ohio High School Athletic Association to make changes to the organization’s bylaws, most notably the F-1 visa rule (see story below).

Without getting political, why in the world was something like that contained in Ohio’s two year budget bill?

It’s quite possible the provision, which allows international students to play at non-public Ohio high schools for four years but just one year at a public school, won’t have a noticeable effect on prep sports in the Buckeye State.

Regardless, the way it was handled doesn’t seem quite right.

Six divisions, plus one

I’m not alone when I say I believe the day is coming when OHSAA returns to six football divisions, plus one more for eight man football.

Does that mean it’s absolutely going to happen at some point? No. But is it quite possible? Yes.

College football

Wouldn’t it be nice to see other teams besides Alabama and Clemson in the national championship game?

Yes, there’s something to be said for dynasties, but it’d be nice to see someone else for a change. Someone. Anyone.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to contact me at sports@thevwindependent.com.