Melvin Spurgin Gribble, 79, of Scott, passed away at 5:37 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System.

He was born July 19, 1940, in McDougal, Arkansas, the son of Barney I. and Eula May (O’Guin) Gribble, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Barbara A. Brown, who also preceded him in death.

Survivors include two daughters, Tonya Ware of Van Wert and Melissa Cupps; a son, David Gribble of London (Ohio); three brothers, Talma (Marilyn) Gribble of Grover Hill, Alvin (Gail) Gribble of Grover Hill, and Lee Roy (Lolita) Gribble of Van Wert; a sister, Jeanie (Ishmael) Shelton of Oakwood; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Four sisters, Leona Busbey, Sylva Deckard, Emmaline Whittington, and Eladis Hinchcliff; and a brother, Verlin Gribble, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Bob Morrison of Continental Missionary Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Middle Creek Cemetery near Grover Hill.

Visitation is from 9 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.

