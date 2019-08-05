DeWine signs hemp decriminalization bill

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Earlier this week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 57 into law, decriminalizing hemp and paving the way for the development of a new hemp industry in the state. The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) will administer the newly-created hemp program.

Hemp is a cannabis plant that does not produce intoxicating effects, grown for its many industrial uses. Hemp contains a fiber, a grain, and oil that can be extracted for CBD, which is now being used in food and dietary supplements.

The hemp program sets up a licensing structure for farmers who are interested in growing the crop and those interested in processing it. It also allows for universities to grow and cultivate the crop for research purposes. ODA will also be testing CBD and hemp products for safety and accurate labeling to protect Ohio consumers.

ODA has created a web page to explain the hemp program and gather information from those interested in growing or processing the crop.