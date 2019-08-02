Georgia M. Fry

Georgia M. Fry, 93, formerly of Van Wert, died Wednesday July 31, 2019, at the Perham Living Nursing Home in Perham, Minnesota.

She was born December 15, 1926, in Dixon, the daughter of George A. and Zelda M. (Wise) Pierce, who both preceded her in death. On December 23, 1944, she married Elzie Wayne Fry, who died November 5, 2017.

Survivors include a daughter, Linda Suzanne (Jerry) Martin of Minnesota; two sons, Richard (Clair) Fry of California and Daniel (Kay) Fry of Virginia; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; and four stepgreat-grandchildren.

A grandchild; two sisters, Ireta Pierce and Esther Flo Cox; and a twin brother, George M. Pierce, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 5, in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Preferred memorials: American Legion Auxiliary.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.