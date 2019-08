C’view updates bus routes for 2019-20

Crestview bus routes have been updated for the 2019-2020 school year. Descriptions of each route are described below.

Route 1: (Driver: Dave Springer, Bus 9)

AM/PM Routes

Leave Crestview. West on Tully Street to Main Street (becomes Ohio 49). North on Ohio 49. Cross U.S. 30 to Lincoln Highway. West on Lincoln Highway, turn around at 5561 Lincoln Hwy. East then South on Lincoln Hwy to U.S. 30. West on U.S. 30 to Lare Road. North on Lare Road to Elm Sugar Road. East on Elm Sugar Road to Convoy Heller Road. North on Convoy Heller Road to Van Wert-Paulding County Line Road. East on Van Wert-Paulding County Line Road to Dull Robinson Road. South on Dull Robinson Road to Elm Sugar Road. East on Elm Sugar Road to Colwell Road. South on Colwell Road to Feasby Wisener Road. West on Feasby Wisener Road to Dull Robinson Road. South on Dull Robinson Road to Dixon Cavett Road. East on Dixon Cavett Road to Richey Road. South on Richey Road to Bowers Road. West on Bowers Road Turnaround at 7808 Bowers Road. East on Bowers Road to Dull Robinson Road. South on Dull Robinson Road to Convoy Road. East on Convoy Road to Richey Road. South on Richey Road to U.S. 30. West on U.S. 30 to Colwell Road. North on Colwell Road to Pollock Road. West on Pollock Road to Ward Road. North on Ward Road. Turnaround at 4369 Ward Road. South on Ward Road to Pollock Road. West on Pollock Road to Lincoln Highway. Southwest on Lincoln Highway to Convoy Heller Road. South on Convoy Heller Road. Cross U.S. 30. continue on Ohio 49 (becomes Main Street) to Tully Street. East on Tully Street to Crestview.

Route 2: (Driver: Owen Pugh, Bus 2 )

AM/PM Routes

Leave Crestview. East on Tully Street (becomes Convoy Road) to U.S. 30. Southeast on U.S. 30 to John Brown Road. North on John Brown Road to Union Pleasant. West on Union Pleasant to Liberty Union Road. North on Liberty Union Road to Fife Road. East on Fife Road to John Brown Road. North on John Brown Road to Dixon Cavett Road. West on Dixon Cavett Road to Liberty Union Road. North on Liberty Union Road to Elm Sugar Road. East on Elm Sugar Road to John Brown Road. South on John Brown Road to Feasby Wisener Road. East on Feasby Wisener Road to Dutch John Road. South on Dutch John Road to Dixon Cavett Road. East on Dixon Cavett Road. Turnaround at Railroad Street. West on Dixon Cavett Road to John Brown Road. South on John Brown Road to Fife Road. East on Fife Road to Dutch John Road. South on Dutch John Road. Turnaround 5418 Dutch John Road. North on Dutch John Road to Fife Road. East on Fife Road to U.S. 127. South on U.S. 127 to Convoy Road. West on Convoy Road to Dutch John Road. South on Dutch John Road to Union Pleasant Road. West on Union Pleasant Road to John Brown Road. North on John Brown Road. Turnaround 5445 John Brown Road. South on John Brown Road to Convoy Road. West on Convoy Road to Richey Road. South on Richey Road to U.S. 30. West on U.S. 30 to Convoy Road. West on Convoy Road (becomes Tully Street) to Crestview.

Route 3: (Driver: Judy Perrott, Bus 5)

AM/PM Routes

Leave Crestview. East on Tully Street (becomes Convoy Road) to Colwell Road. South Colwell Road to Lincoln Highway. East on Lincoln Highway to Richey Road. North on Richey Road. Open enrollment stop at Hat Creek Arena. North on Richey Road to Pearson Road. West on Pearson to Dull Robinson Road. North on Dull Robinson Road. Turnaround at Dull Robinson Road. South on Dull Robinson Road to Monmouth Road. West on Monmouth Road to Bergner Road. South on Bergner Road to Harrison Center Road. West on Harrison Center Road. Turnaround at 4676 Harrison Center Road. East on Harrison Center to Ohio 49. North on Ohio 49 to Monmouth Road. East on Monmouth Road to Bergner. North on Bergner Road to Lincoln Highway. West on Lincoln Highway to Convoy Road. West on Convoy Road (becomes Tully Street) to Crestview.

Route 4: (Driver: Sherry Kitson, Bus 17)

AM/PM Routes

Leave Crestview. West on Tully Street to Ohio 49. South on Ohio 49 (becomes Convoy Heller Road) to Kreischer Road. East on Kreischer Road to Bergner Road. South on Bergner Road to Germann Church Road. West on Germann Church Road to North/South Glenmore Road. South on Glenmore Road to East/West Glenmore Road. East on Glenmore Road. Turnaround at 6879 Glenmore Road. West on Glenmore to North/South Glenmore Road. South on Glenmore Road to Main Street. West on Main Street to Front Street. West on Front Street (becomes East/West Glenmore) to Schumm Road. South on Schumm Road to Ainsworth Road. West on Ainsworth Road to Clayton Road. South on Clayton Road. Turnaround 15699 Clayton Road. North on Clayton Road to Wren Landeck. West on Wren Landeck. Turnaround 4906 Wren Landeck Road. East on Wren Landeck Road to Harrison Willshire Road. North on Harrison Willshire Road to White Road. East on White Road to Convoy Heller Road. North on Convoy Heller Road to Germann Church Road. West on Germann Church Road to Harrison Willshire Road. North on Harrison Willshire Road to Kreischer Road. East on Kreischer Road to Convoy Heller Road. North on Convoy Heller Road (becomes Ohio 49) to Tully Street. East on Tully Street to Crestview.

Route 5: (Drivers: Subs-Randy Mollenkopf-AM; Jeff Helm-PM, Bus 8)

AM/PM Routes

West on Tully Street to Ohio 49. South on Ohio 49 to U.S. 224. West on U.S. 224 to Harrison Willshire Road. South on Harrison Willshire Road to Foster School Road. West on Foster School Road to Balliet Road. North on Balliet Road to U.S. 224. West on U.S. 224 to Ohio 49. South on Ohio 49 to Harrison Willshire Road Line Road. West on Harrison Willshire Line Road to Ohio-Indiana State Line Road. South on Ohio-Indiana State Line Road to Wren Landeck Road. East on Wren Landeck Road to State Street. South on State Street to Ohio 49. West on Sheets Road to Ohio-Indiana State Line Road. Turnaround at the end of Sheets Road. East on Sheets Road to Ohio 49. North on Ohio 49 to Jackson Street. East on Jackson Street to Bus Stop at Park Sign. South on Pine Street to Main Street. West on Main Street to Ohio 49. North on Ohio 49 to U.S. 224. East on U.S. 224 to Bergner Road. North on Bergner Road to Harrison Center Road. West on Harrison Center Road to Ohio 49. North on Ohio 49 to Tully Street. East on Tully Street to Crestview.

Route 6 (Driver: Linda Clay, Bus 15)

AM/PM Routes

Leave Crestview. West on Tully Street to Ohio 49. South on Ohio 49 to Monmouth Road. West on Monmouth Road to Kings Church Road. South on Kings Church Road to U.S. 224. West on U.S. 224 to Ohio-Indiana State Line Road. North on Ohio-Indiana State Line Road to Harrison Center Road. East on Harrison Center Road to Kings Church Road. North on Kings Church Road to Monmouth Road. West on Monmouth Road to State Line Road. North on State Line Road to Wolfcale Road. East on Wolfcale Road to Kings Church Road. North on Kings Church Road to Tully Harrison Road. West on Tully Harrison Road. Turnaround at 7422 Tully Harrison Road. East on Tully Harrison Road to Pancake Road. South on Pancake Road to Wolfcale Road. East on Wolfcale Road to Harrison Willshire Road. South on Harrison Willshire Road. Turnaround 8553 Harrison Willshire Road. North on Harrison Willshire Road to Wolfcale Road. East on Wolfcale Road to Ohio 49. North on Ohio 49 to Tully Street. East on Tully Street to Crestview.

Route 7: (Drivers: Cheryl Hoover-AM, Kyle Hammons-PM, Bus 4)

AM/PM Routes

Leave Crestview. West on Convoy Road to Payne Road. North on Payne Road. Turnaround at 5720 Payne Road. South on Payne Road to Convoy Road. West on Convoy Road to Shaner Road. North on Shaner Road. Turnaround at 5899 Shaner Road. South on Shaner Road to Convoy Road. East on Convoy Road to Payne Road. South on Payne Road to Convoy Road. West on Convoy Road to Reidenbach Road. South on Reidenbach Road. Turnaround at 7198 Reidenbach Road. North on Reidenbach Road to Convoy Road. West on Convoy Road to Lare Road. North on Lare Road. Turnaround 5336 Lare Road. South on Lare Road to Convoy Road. West on Convoy Road to Mentzer Church Road. North on Mentzer Church Road to Mentzer Road. East on Mentzer Road. Turnaround at 6549 Mentzer Road. West on Mentzer Road to Mentzer Church Road. North on Mentzer Church Road. Turnaround 4772 Mentzer Church Road. South on Mentzer Church Road to Mentzer Road. West on Mentzer Road to Werner Road. South on Werner Road to Wallace Road. West on Wallace Road. Turnaround 1422 Wallace Road. East on Wallace Road to Werner Road. South on Werner Road to Convoy Road. East on Convoy Road to Mentzer Road. South on Mentzer Road to Tully Harrison Road. East on Tully Harrison Road to Ohio 49. North on Ohio 49 to Tully Street. East on Tully Street to Crestview.

Route 8: (Drivers: Jared Owens-AM; Matt Perkins-PM, Bus 1)

AM/PM Routes

Leave Crestview. East on Tully Street to Lincoln Highway. North/West on Lincoln Highway to Mentzer Road. West on Mentzer Road to Payne Road. South on Payne Road. Turnaround at 5500 Payne Road. North on Payne Road to Mentzer Road. West on Mentzer Road to Lare Road. North on Lare Road to Dixon Cavett. West on Dixon Cavett to Ohio-Indiana State Line Road. North on Ohio-Indiana State Line Road to U.S. 30. East on U.S. 30 to Krick Road. North on Krick Road. Turnaround 1227 Krick Road. South on Krick Road to U.S. 30. West on U.S. 30 to Klinger Road. South on Klinger Road to Elm Sugar Road. West on Elm Sugar Road to Werner Road. South on Werner Road. Turnaround 3367 Werner Road. North on Werner Road to Feasby Wisener Road. East on Feasby Wisener to Klinger Road. North on Klinger Road to Elm Sugar Road. East on Elm Sugar Road to Mentzer Church Road. South on Mentzer Church Road to Feasby Wisener Road. East on Feasby Wisener Road to Lare Road. South on Lare Road to Shaw Road. East on Shaw Road to Payne Road. South on Payne Road to Waller Road. East on Waller Road to Ohio 49. South on Ohio 49 to Tully Street. East on Tully Street to Crestview.