VW Civil Service Commission sets exam

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Civil Service Commission will hold a competitive examination at 9 a.m. Saturday, August 24, to create an eligibility list for the appointment of a firefighter to the VWFD. The examination will be given in the First Federal Lecture Hall of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio, 10700 Ohio 118, in Van Wert.

Doors will open at 8 that morning.