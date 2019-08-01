Practices begin, OHSAA football info

COLUMBUS — Preseason practices officially begin today for OHSAA member schools for the 2019 fall sports of football, girls and boys golf, girls tennis, girls volleyball, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls cross country and girls field hockey.

The golf season can begin as early as August 5, while tennis season may start August 9. Volleyball and soccer seasons are allowed to begin August 16, and the cross country season can start on August 19. Most football teams will begin the season on August 30.

Football preseason notes

Football teams must follow the five-day acclimatization period. During practices within the acclimatization period, players may wear helmets only on the first two days. On days three and four, helmets and shoulder pads are allowed. From day five onward, full pads are allowed. Prior to the sixth day of practice, no full contact is permitted.

During the first five days of practice, athletes may engage in conditioning, speed, strength and agility drills and may use “dummies” for drills and walk-throughs. All athletes joining the team for the first time at any point during the season must participate in a five-day acclimatization period prior to any contact drills.

Lightning delays

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has slightly modified its inclement weather policy, It now reads “At night under certain atmospheric conditions, lighting flashes may be seen from distant storms. In these cases, it may be safe to continue an event if no thunder can be heard and the flashes are low on the horizon.”

Otherwise, if thunder is heard or lightning is seen, outdoor activities shall be suspended for 30 minutes and all personnel, athletes and spectators shall evacuate to available safe structures or shelters.

New play clock regulations

A national rule change this season is that a 40-second or 25-second play clock will be used to determine delay of game, depending on the result of the previous play or the officials’ signal.

Previously, the ball was marked ready-for-play when, after it had been placed for a down, the referee gave the ready-for-play signal and the 25-second count began.

The new play clock regulation is posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Sports/Football/PlayClockInstructions.pdf

Kickoff rules

kickoffs are no longer permitted in freshmen games, and they are only permitted in junior varsity games if both head coaches mutually agree. Kickoffs are already not permitted in junior high games.

In games with no kickoffs, the ball will be spotted at the 35-yard line to start halves and after scores. The ball will be spotted at the 50-yard line after a safety.

Playoff schedule set

Starting in Week No. 11, Division I, II, III and VI teams will play postseason games on Friday nights, while Division IV, V and VII teams will play on Saturday nights.

All playoff games during the first four rounds will kick off at 7 p.m., and the state championship games will return to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton December 5-7.