Local photographers head to Decatur, Ind.

On Saturday, August 10, the Van Wert Area Photography Club plans to photograph the eighthannual Sculpture Tour in Decatur, Indiana.

The 2019 Tour was launched June 14 with 28 original sculptures created by artists from nine states and the United Kingdom. These sculptures will be on display both outside and in shop windows through mid-April 2020. In addition, there are permanent sculptures around the downtown area and in the Riverside Sculpture Park.

Jim Langham’s photo of “Narrow Escape” on the northeast corner of Courthouse Square in Decatur, Indiana.



Photographers will start at 11 a.m. from the east side of the courthouse and visit all the locations in the downtown area. Lunch will be at the Galley restaurant, 622 N. 13thSt. (U.S. 27) following the morning tour. After lunch, the tour will conclude with the sculptures in the Riverside Park.

More details about the tour will be given next week.