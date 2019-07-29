VWHS announces schedule pick-up dates

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert High School Principal Bob Priest has announced the following class schedule pick-up times:

Monday, August 12 — Seniors, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Tuesday, August 13 — Juniors, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Wednesday, August 14 — Sophomores, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Thursday, August 15 — Freshman orientation and new student orientation to be held from 9-11 a.m. in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center (enter through main lobby; students only)

For more information, call the Student Services office at 419.238.2180.