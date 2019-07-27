Greve selected as AD at Franciscan U.

VW independent sports/submitted information

STEUBENVILLE — Van Wert native Scott Greve has been named as the new athletic director at Franciscan University of Steubenville.

Greve is no stranger to Franciscan University. He currently serves as the head men’s and women’s tennis coach and has served as the interim Executive Director of Development, as Director of Major Gifts, and as a major gifts officer for the University since May 2013.

Greve takes over an athletic department that boasts 18 varsity sports including women’s golf, which will be competing in its first varsity season at Franciscan in the fall, and baseball, which will make its return in the spring of 2020.

Franciscan athletics will begin its transition to full membership in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference this year with the Barons competing in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference for the last time this season.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected to serve Franciscan University in this manner,” Greve said. “By God’s grace, I hope to bring a spirit of hope to our Athletic Department, especially our staff, coaches, and student-athletes.

“I have a deep love for Franciscan, and I think our best days are in front of us. Our coaching staff does an incredible job bringing our student-athletes closer to Jesus, and I’m excited to partner with them and our unbelievable staff in our efforts to form disciples for worldwide mission.”

“We have many facility and operational needs. One of my first tasks will be to engage our alumni and supporters to join us in a partnership to advance our Athletic Department and polish it into the shining jewel it is. I look forward to sharing my vision for making Franciscan a premiere athletic program in NCAA Division III sports.”

As the men’s and women’s tennis coach, Greve led the two teams to a combined six conference championships and was named the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Coach of the Year four times.

In addition to his coaching duties, Greve was responsible for substantial increases in fundraising for the tennis program. He also initiated a recruiting process to attract additional student-athletes and established the goal of winning the NCAA Division III national championship within 10 years. His recruiting efforts led to the largest and arguably most talented men’s and women’s tennis teams in program history.

During his six years in Franciscan’s Development Department, Greve trained and developed major gift officers and developed a Major Giving Team that substantially increased donations to the University. As the interim executive director of Development, he was part of a team that attained the most productive fundraising achievements the University has seen in the last decade.

“Scott brings decades of leadership and management experience to this position and a deep love for our student-athletes,” Franciscan Vice President of Student Life David Schmiesing said. “He understands how to integrate the Catholic faith into varsity athletics. He has been an outstanding ambassador for Franciscan University as a development officer, and I am excited about Scott leading Franciscan University’s next chapter in Baron athletics.”

Prior to coming to Franciscan, Greve was the director of Development at Sidney Lehman Catholic High School where he managed all the fundraising aspects of the school, created marketing materials, developed the school’s brand and raised thousands of dollars for the school’s foundation.

Prior to his time at Lehman, Greve was the vice president and general manager of Greve Chrysler Dodge Jeep, Inc., in Wapakoneta from 1999-2009 and was the general sales manager at Jake Sweeney Chrysler Jeep, Inc., from 1994 to 1999.

Greve received his bachelor of science in business administration with a minor in religious studies from the University of Dayton in 1996. He is currently pursuing his master’s of theology with a concentration in mariology from the University of Dayton/International Marian Research Institute and is expected to receive his degree in the spring of 2020.