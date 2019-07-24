Model Railroad Show & Swap this weekend

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

Hobby enthusiasts are expected to converge on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for this weekend’s Model Railroad Show and Swap, an event that grows each year.

The annual show, which is sponsored by the Van Wert County Historical Society, will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The Model Railroad Show and Swap will feature layouts of all sizes, along with merchandise from dozens of vendors. VW independent file photos

“This year we have at least 45 different vendors, with over 230 tables rented,” show spokesman Chuck White said. “In the past we had several from places like North Dakota, South Carolina and Florida. This year, we have several coming from New York and Pennsylvania, along with Kentucky and Illinois. Most everyone else is from Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.”

“The show is definitely getting bigger,” White added. “This year we’ve reserved four buildings, up from three last year, and our table count is up. Last year we had 223 and we might exceed 235 this year.”

“We hope it will be better. We’re looking to borrow golf carts locally to help those with mobility issues.”

In addition to dozens of vendors looking to buy, sell and trade all different sorts of model railroad paraphernalia, the show will feature some impressive operating layouts.

“We have at least five major layouts coming,” White explained. “One, the Cincinnati Northern (which once ran through Van Wert), is a gorgeous layout and may give the Michigan group, The Peninsula Club, a run for the winner of our Favorite Layout Contest.”

“Last year, the Peninsula Club got more votes than all the other layouts combined,” White continued. “Besides the major layouts, we’ll have several Time Savers. There will be a total of six or seven attending, with only one or two here both days.”

“At least two of these have never been to our show. New this year will be a locomotive races layout, sponsored by the local NMRA division. We’ll also have two ‘N’ scale layouts that have never been to Van Wert and altogether we’ll have about 15 different layouts and displays.”

While many model railroad zealots are adults, White believes this show also attracts a younger audience.

“I think we’re successful because we’re trying to appeal to the kids,” White said. “This year, we’re initiating a Junior Engineer Certificate. Each child ages 6 to 12 will be given one upon entering the show.”

“On the back side of the certificate will be a number unique to that child. They then will go from layout to layout, and also to each of the various displays, where upon completion of running a train or finding items on the layout, they’ll be given an entry slip. Each slip will have their number and a unique punch.”

“We also appeal to the hard core model railroaders, but that’s a given with almost any train swap. We’re unique because of the layouts and displays we have and we’re able to attract these clubs, groups and individuals for several reasons.”

“One is that they can set their layouts up for more than just one day. They usually have a great time, and each year we’ve been giving each a gratuity to help defray their expenses.”

White added that funds donated by Van Wert businesses, organizations and individuals have helped make the annual event one of the best train shows in Ohio.

In addition, this year’s show is partnering with the “Operation Back to School Project.”

“We’re offering each parent, adult, guardian or grandparent of a OBTSP child, a free pass for Sunday,” White said. “Last year the OBTSP gave out over 800 back packs and this year I hear their goal is 1000. We supported this project with a donation.”

White also noted that food, prepared by the Van Wert County Historical Society, will be available, including delicious pies.

Adult admission to the show is $6 or $8 for both days, with funds benefiting the Historical Society. Children 12 and under will be admitted free of charge.