Jr. Wiffleball Tourney sign-up reminder

VW independent/submitted information

WREN — Just a reminder that sign-up for the Wren Homecoming Junior Wiffleball tourney will end Thursday, August 8.

Sign-up for the tournament is now underway. Entry fee is $80 for teams whose members are age 15 and under. The tourney will be held Wednesday, August 14 (if needed), and Thursday, August 15, with the championship to be played Saturday, August 17.

Interested teams may sign up by calling 419.495.2752 by the cutoff date.