VW Walmart to host charity golf scramble

VW independent/submitted information

The local Walmart store will host a charity golf scramble on Friday, August 16, at Hickory Sticks Golf Club. Sponsors for the event are the United Way of Van Wert County, Hickory Sticks Golf Club, and the YMCA of Van Wert County.

All proceeds will benefit YMCA youth programs and Van Wert Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).

The event will be a four-person scramble with an entry fee of $200 per team. Check-in is at 8 a.m. that day, with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Lunch is included, with prizes and awards to follow. Prizes of $400, $200, and $100 will be awarded, respectively, to the best three teams, while there will also be prizes for the longest drive, longest putt, and the person who hits a ball closest to the pin.

Prizes include a big-screen TV, iPad, laptop computer, Walmart gift cards, patio furniture, a YMCA new member package, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, and more.

Lee Kinstle’s GM Sales & Service will provide a 2019 Chevy Malibu for a hole In one prize, a four-day, three-night golf vacation in French Lick, Indiana, will also be offered as a “hole in one” prize by Lee Kinstle’s. Van Wert Carts & More will provide a 2019 golf card for a 60-foot putting prize.

Teams may register at the following locations: United Way Office (see Vicki Smith or call 419.238.6689), Walmart (see store manager Jeff Welker or call 419.238.5662), the YMCA (see Hugh Kocab or call 419.238.0443) or Hickory Sticks (see Darcy Crummey or call 419.238.0441).