Convoy Historical Society sets Cruise-In

VW independent/submitted information

The Village of Convoy Historical Society will be having a Cruise-In August 10.

photo provided

CONVOY — The Village of Convoy Historical Society will be sponsoring a “Cruise-In Under the Water Tower” from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, August 10, in Convoy.

The first 25 cars to register will receive a dash plate with a $10 participation donation to the Village of Convoy Historical Society. Sign up at the registration table for door prizes.

Entertainment for the evening will be Mike Bouillon, while food will be available at Convoy Tastee Freeze, D’s on Main Street, Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ, and Knight Pizza. Popcorn, soft drinks, and water will be available at the registration table.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the Annex restoration project and installation of an elevator to access the opera house.

Village of Convoy Historical Society membership is open to anyone interested in the promotion and preservation of Convoy’s history and culture. The annual membership fee is $20, while a patron membership is $50, and a sponsor membership $100.

Memberships support operations of the Village of Convoy Historical Society and are tax deductible. Donations will also be accepted for the restoration project and are also tax deductible. Those interested may mail membership fees or donations payable to “Village of Convoy Historical Society” to Village of Convoy Historical Society, P.O. Box 605, Convoy, OH 45832 payable to Village of Convoy Historical Society.

For more information, contact Clair Harting II at 419.203.1410, Adam Brower at 419.203.0143, or Taylor McCoy at 567.259.7895.