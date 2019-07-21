Mary Lou (Linn) Germann

Mary Lou (Linn) Germann, 82, of Van Wert, passed away at 4:27 a.m. July 20, 2019, at her residence.

She was born May 26, 1937 in, New Haven, Indiana, the daughter of James Herbert and Viola (Meyer) Linn, who both preceded her in death. On October 26, 1957, she married Herman W. Germann, who passed away November 16, 2015. Together, they shared 58 years of marriage.

Mary Lou was a homemaker and a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Convoy. She enjoyed playing bingo at the Van Wert County Council on Aging, taking trips with the Van Wert YWCA, and going to the casino.

Surviving are three children, Michael (Deb) Germann of Van Wert, James (Shawn) Germann of Ohio City, and Julie (Chris) LaRue of Convoy; six grandchildren, Brian Germann, Eric (Laura) Germann, Brooke (Justin) Hines, Matthew (Rachel) LaRue, Katie (Craig) Alix, and Curtis (Christina) Germann; four great-grandchildren, Elise Germann, Casey Germann, Theodore Alix, and Calla Germann; and a sister, Wilda (Howard) Hildebrandt of New Haven.

A brother, Kenneth Linn, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Convoy, with the Rev. Michael Saylor officiating. Burial will be in the IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Gearhart-Sauer Funeral Home in Convoy, and an hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary Lou’s memory may be sent to Redeemer Lutheran Church for the weekly radio broadcast on WERT Radio or Van Wert County Council on Aging.

