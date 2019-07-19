Summer Music Concert moved to NPAC

VW independent/submitted information

Due to extreme weather conditions, the Fountain Park Summer Music Series will be moved to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio this Friday.

The NPAC will be rocking Friday night as Satisfaction! The Rolling Stones Tribute rolls into Van Wert to provide the community with a night of fun and exciting entertainment. The concert will begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at the NPAC at 6 that evening.

For more information, call 419.238.6722 or go online at NPACVW.ORG. The Fountain Park Summer Music Series of free concerts is underwritten by the Van Wert County Foundation.