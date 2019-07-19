Leroy Germann

Leroy Permann, 89, of Rockford, died at 1:36 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Mercer County Joint Township Hospital in Coldwater.

He was born July 11, 1930, in Delmont, South Dakota, the son of Edwin and Emma Permann, who both preceded him in death. He married Phyllis (Baldwin) Permann, who died in 2004. Leroy then married Mary L. (Doner) Permann, and she survives in Rockford.

Other survivors include two children, Mark L. (Beth) Permann and Julie Permann, both of Fort Wayne, Indiana; three stepchildren, Kelly (Chad Urick) Green of Willshire, Dawn (Bil) Jefferies of Goodyear, Arizona, and Amy (John) Dugan of Rockford; a stepdaughter-in-law, Angie Dietrich; five grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; and a nephew.

A brother, Dale Permann; one sister, Ernestine Fechner; and a stepson, Steve Dietrich, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Karen Tamorria officiating. Burial will follow in Middle Creek Cemetery in Grover Hill.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Monday, July 22, and an hour prior to services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: State of the Heart Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.