Governor signs state budget legislation

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed Amended Substitute House Bill 166, Ohio’s Fiscal Year 2020-21 general operating budget, into law.

“I am proud that this budget will significantly impact the lives of Ohioans through its unprecedented investments,” said Governor DeWine. “It lays the groundwork for a better Ohio for generations to come.

“This budget will lead to healthier children, stronger families, safer communities, an enhanced workforce, and a more prosperous Ohio, while also providing significant tax relief for every Ohio taxpayer and regulatory relief for Ohio businesses,” the governor added.

Am. Sub. House Bill 166, which was approved with bipartisan support in both the Ohio House of Representatives and Ohio Senate, supports Governor DeWine’s goal of making wise investments that will positively impact Ohio’s future.

The budget provides targeted resources to children and families, as well as to Ohio’s education system, workforce, local communities, environment, and mental health and addiction recovery efforts.

The budget signed Thursday by Governor DeWine included 25 line-item vetoes. The veto boxed text will be available to the public once it is converted into a digital format.

In addition, Governor DeWine signed an executive order Thursday morning to help improve healthcare price transparency, address surprise medical billing, and expand access to healthcare data. This executive order reinforces the Presidential Executive Order Promoting Healthcare Choice and Competition Across the United States while preventing burdensome duplicative regulations on Ohio healthcare providers.