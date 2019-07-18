Great fun was had at Town Creek Live!

Thanks to all who came out Saturday to attend our fifth Town Creek Live! Such great fun with new things to do and music familiar and new to listen too! Puppet shows and maker workshops, an art exhibit that visitors made and the food trucks stayed for late snacking. The evening was spent with people we love — what a great summer night.

Cleveland rock band Vanity Crash performs at Town Creek Live 2019.

Winners of the Duck Derpy are as follows: Cindy Hettesheimer, first place; Tiffany Sparks, second place; Wallace Plumbing, third place; and Brad Etter, the Lame Duck prize.

Our next art exhibit art exhibit will feature the ceramic works of Steve Smith and paintings and prints of Doug Fiely. Fiely and Smith were professors of art together at Defiance College and have many collaborative pieces between them along with compelling work of their own. If you haven’t experienced this dynamic duo, you are in for a treat. We will have a little artist chat and maybe some guitar strumming. Opening party will be held Friday, August 16, and everyone is welcome and there is no cost.

Have you checked out our art classes? There is still time to sign up for our newest upcoming! Arm yourself with your paintbrush join in. We promise, our art classes are painless. Watercolor Class: ongoing. Tuesday mornings 10 a.m. Openings available. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost.

A single duck brings up the rear flank of the 2019 Town Creek Duck Derpy during Town Creek Live. Photo by Bradde Hamman

ArtNight: Thursday 6-9 p.m. This Thursday we will feature ceramic textured plate projects taught by art instructor Emilie Fisher. Bring friends! This will be a two-week project and the second session will be Thursday, July 21. Do you play the piano, an instrument, participate in a drum circle? Let us know, our stage (and bar) are open!

Our next Pint Night will be July 25.

Sign-ups are being taken for our glassblowing workshop with Firenation Glass and their mobile hot shop! They will be demonstrating the art of blowing glass and the opportunity to create your own glass item will be available.

Our gift shop is open year-round. We get new items all the time. Great options to purchase one-of-a-kind, unique items, crafted by artisans in the area for the people who are one-of-a-kind to you. There is always a need throughout the year to purchase for those special to us and to show them how much we care and find them unique by purchasing the same. For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or email info@wassenbergartcenter.org.