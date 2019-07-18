Fishing, flag football sign ups underway

VW independent sports/submitted information

Registration is being offered for two different events sponsored by the Van Wert Parks Department.

The first annual Catfish Tournament will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at Southern Reservoir No. 2. The tournament will go until 11:30 p.m. so it is important to have appropriate lighting for all boats and fisherman.

There will be 10 boat spots with a maximum of two fishermen per boat ($50 per boat), and 20 bank spots for those who wish to fish on land ($25 per fisherman). There will be payouts of different amounts depending on the number of fishermen. Tentative payouts will be: first place – $400 and a trophy; second place – $150, and third place – $50. There will also be a $50 prize for the largest fish caught at the event.

All participants must follow all Ohio boating and fishing rules and regulations or face elimination. All boats must be trolling motor only, no gas or diesel motors are permitted. Deadline to register is 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24.

To register, please contact the Park office at 419.238.9121 or email: kklinker@vanwert.org. A registration form and signed wavier are needed to complete the entry process.





Sign ups for flag football and cheerleading are underway and the Van Wert Parks Department would like to encourage all children ages 5-10 to participate.

The registration fee for both programs is $30 with discounts for families with more than one athlete.

Children ages 5-7 will be playing/cheering on Tuesday nights while children ages 8-10 will be playing/cheering on Thursday nights. Depending on the number of cheerleaders signed up, all cheerleaders may cheer on one night.

All games will be played at Smiley Park in Van Wert, and will run from September to mid-October. Athletes can register at the Park Office at 137 Gleason Ave from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or by mailing a registration form to 515 E. Main St. to the attention of the Van Wert Parks Departmen

An extended registration/evaluation event will also take place between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Saturday. At this event athletes can be evaluated by coaches and have the opportunity to sign-up. This will be held at the Parks Office located at Jubilee Park. To register call 419.238.9121 or visit https://vanwertparksrecreation.weebly.com/flag-footballcheerleading to find registration forms.