Farmers may be eligible for USDA loans

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio agricultural producers who lost property due to recent natural disasters may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) physical loss loans.

The Farm Service Agency (FSA) offers these low-interest loans to agricultural producers in 21 Ohio counties, the primary damaged area, who incurred losses due excessive rain, flash flooding, flooding, hail, high winds, lightning and tornadoes that occurred between November 1, 2018 and June 13 of this year. Approval is limited to applicants who suffered severe physical losses only, including the loss of buildings and livestock. Applications are due March 2, 2020.

“Ohio’s hardworking ag producers feed our neighbors, the nation and the world,” said State Executive Director Leonard Hubert. “When they suffer losses because of extreme weather, helping them get back on their feet is important. We encourage those affected to reach out to their local USDA Service Center to apply for these emergency loans.”

The 21 Ohio counties in the primary damaged areas include Athens, Auglaize, Belmont, Crawford, Darke, Greene, Guernsey, Henry, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Mercer, Miami, Monroe, Montgomery, Noble, Pickaway, Preble, Richland, Shelby, and Stark.

Producers in the contiguous Ohio counties of Adams, Allen, Ashland, Brown, Butler, Carroll, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Columbiana, Coshocton, Defiance, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Fulton, Gallia, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Holmes, Huron, Jefferson, Knox, Lawrence, Logan, Lucas, Madison, Mahoning, Marion, Meigs, Morgan, Morrow, Muskingum, Perry, Pike, Portage, Putnam, Ross, Scioto, Seneca, Summit, Tuscarawas, Van Wert, Vinton, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Williams, Wood, and Wyandot, along with Adams, Jay, Randolph, Union, and Wayne counties in Indiana, and Marshall, Ohio, Tyler, Wetzel, and Wood counties in West Virginia, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

Physical loss loans can help producers repair or replace damaged or destroyed physical property essential to the success of the agricultural operation, including livestock losses. Examples of property commonly affected include essential farm buildings, fixtures to real estate, equipment, livestock, perennial crops, fruit and nut bearing trees, and harvested or stored crops and hay.

For more information on FSA disaster assistance programs or to find a local USDA Service Center, visit farmers.gov/recover.