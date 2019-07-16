First Financial makes $25,000 commitment to VW airport

Shown are (from the left) Airport Authority member Fred Fisher, Denise Frey and George Brooks of First Financial Bank, and Airport Authority member Mike Keysor. photo provided

VW independent/submitted information

First Financial Bank recently made a $25,000 donation commitment, payable over five years, to the Van Wert County Regional Airport to help finance expansion efforts at the airport.

In 1935, Van Wert created an airport that would open the skies to the people of the local community. As a steady stream of self-piloted business aircraft, corporate jets, air cargo, and much more use this facility, the airport has plans to make significant upgrades to its existing site. Those upgrades include a new terminal building to be constructed, new aircraft parking, a new public entrance, repair of current buildings, and room for future development of hangar facilities and more.

“As a community-focused financial institution, First Financial Bank is proud to pledge a $25,000 donation towards helping the local airport complete their project,” said George Brooks of First Financial. “First Financial has a strong commitment to the local Van Wert area and pride themselves on serving and strengthening the neighborhoods where they live and work.”

With more than 150 banking centers throughout Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and Illinois, First Financial provides personalized service and has a continued commitment to helping others on their path to success.

