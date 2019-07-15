Billie Jean Krugh

Billie Jean Krugh, 91, of Van Wert, died at 11:40 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born December 29, 1927, in Van Wert, the daughter of Doyle Elmer and Pearl R. (Handwerk) Brubaker, who both preceded her in death. On January 7, 1951, she married Wilbur Lowell Krugh, who died June 25, 1995.

Survivors include a son, Terry J. Krugh of Dayton; and one daughter, Jill Ann Krugh of Ottawa.

A son, James Evan Krugh, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Chris Farmer officiating. Burial will follow in Tomlinson Cemetery in Union Township, Mercer County.

Visitation will be an hour prior to services Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.