VW Legion Post sweeps DH vs. Sidney

Van Wert independent sports

SIDNEY — Van Wert American Legion Post 178 improved to 11-11 on the season by sweeping a short doubleheader at Sidney Post 217 on Wednesday.

In the first game, Jaxson Amweg drove in five runs and TJ Reynolds had a grand slam home run to lead Post 178 to a six inning 15-4 win.

Trailing 4-0 in the bottom of the second inning, Alex Schneider put Post 178 on the board with an RBI single to left field that scored Jon Lee, then Amweg delivered a two-RBI double that plated Brant Richardson and Schneider. Amweg later scored on a wild pitch, then Keaton Brown scored on a grounder by Jaden Youtsey, giving Post 178 a 5-4 lead.

A third inning fly ball by Amweg scored Lee and Schneider scored on a wild pitch and Amweg crossed home plate on an RBI single by Youtsey.

Schneider tripled and drove in Jon Lee in the bottom of the fourth, then Post 178 scored six runs in the sixth and final inning – Parker Conrad and Lee scored on an Amweg single, then Reynolds cleared the bases and ended the game with his grand slam homer to left field.

Schneider, Lee and Amweg each paced Post 178 with three hits apiece while Reynolds, Youtsey and Richardson each had two hits. Lee scored four runs and Schneider and Amweg each scored three.

In the second game, Post 178 enjoyed a 4.5 inning 6-1 victory.

Hayden Maples drove the first of his two runs with a first inning single that scored Schneider, then Amweg’s second inning two-RBI single scored Richardson and Nick Woods.

Maples delivered a third inning single that plated Reynolds, then Youtsey scored on a wild pitch to increase the lead to 5-1. Maples scored on an error later in the inning.

Maples held Post 217 to just two hits while striking out four.

Post 178 is scheduled to play at Piqua on Friday.