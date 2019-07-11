Falls photoshoot date moved to Saturday

The Van Wert Area Photography Club has changed the date for its Falls Photo Shoot to Saturday, July 13, thinking that employed people might be more able to participate. The shoot will include Greenville Falls, Ludlow Falls, West Milton Falls, and Charleston Falls, in that order.

The plan is to meet at 9:30 am in the parking lot of St. Marys High School at the junction of Ohio 66 and U.S. 33 before continuing south on Ohio 66. Lunch is set for the Pearson House Restaurant, 28 N. Miami St., in West Milton. The time of day will determine whether lunch will be before or after the West Milton shoot.

The falls at West Milton by Cheryl Konst.

The falls in West Milton are 20 feet high and consist of two main drops followed by a series of small cascades. There is an overlook near the top of the falls and a stairway down to an overlook at the base of the falls. The falls are located near the intersection of Ohio 571 (Hayes Street) and Ohio 48 (North Miami Street) with parking in back of a furniture store on the northeast corner.

The final stop will be Charleston Falls, located in the Charleston Falls Preserve, which is about 4 miles south of Tipp City and a mile east off Ross Road. Water from underground springs and run-off plunge 37 feet into a rocky gorge. Trails lead down to the base of the falls and there is a bridge and viewing area there as well.

Anyone around Van Wert who would like to ride along and participate in the shoot should call 567.259.8951 to reserve one of the three available seats by Friday, July 12, at 9 pm. You may also leave a voice or text message at that time. The car will leave promptly from 431 Boyd Ave. at 8:45 a.m. Saturday.