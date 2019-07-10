16 hearings held this week in CP Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A total of 16 criminal hearings, including two sentencings and one arraignment, were held this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Johnathon Coyne, 32, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 18 months in prison on a charge of assault, a felony of the fourth degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield gave Coyne credit for 99 days already served.

Kyle Anderson, 20, of Willshire, was sentenced to 180 days in jail each on convictions for disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of importuning, a felony of the fifth degree. The sentences are to run concurrently, with credit for 66 days served on the disseminating count and no credit for the importuning charge. He was also given four years community control, including three years of intensive probation, on two counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity performance, a felony of the fifth degree, and one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a felony of the fourth degree.

As part of his community control sentence, Anderson must undergo substance abuse and mental health assessments and any treatment recommended. He was also designated a Tier 2 sex offender, meaning he must register every 180 days for the next 25 years. Anderson was also ordered to have no contact with the victim while on community control.

Jason Fricke, 36, of St. Marys, pleaded not guilty to one count of operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI), a felony of the fourth degree because Fricke has had four OVI offenses in the past 10 years. He was released on an unsecured personal surety bond, with an added condition barring him from operating a motor vehicle. He will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 31.

Five people entered changes of plea this week in Common Pleas Court.

David Seibert, 26, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to two counts of sexual battery, each a felony of the third degree, and one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a felony of the fourth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 28.

Andrea Hein, 37, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to one count of illegal conveyance of drugs onto a government facility, a felony of the third degree. Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. August 28.

Antonio Love, 34, of Brandon, Mississippi, changed his plea to guilty to one count of failure to comply with an order of a police officer (fleeing and eluding), a felony of the third degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and Love will appear for sentencing at 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 21.

Bobby Panning Jr., 22, of Cloverdale, changed his plea to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction. His case was ordered stayed until he successfully completes a drug treatment program.

Daniel Huber, 39, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction. He case was then stayed pending his successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

Two probation violation hearings and four bond violation hearings also took place this week.

Jennifer Wilder, 44, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her probation by failing to report to probation, failure to pass a drug test, and other violations. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit for 83 days already served.

Dustin Stuckey, 33, of Middle Point, admitted to violating his probation by failing to appear for drug screening and to complete treatment. Having already served all possible jail time, Stuckey was unsuccessfully terminated from community control.

Adam Blatteau, 38, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his surety bond and treatment in lieu of conviction program by failing to report for drug testing. A $10,000 cash/community surety bond was set in the case and sentencing scheduled for August 21 following completion of a presentence report.

William Crutchfield, 46, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by consuming alcohol. He was released on a surety bond, with a twice-a-week reporting requirement.

Troy Terhark, 55, of Lima, admitted to violating his bond by failing to report for drug testing. A $10,000 cash/commercial bond was set and a pretrial conference scheduled for 9 a.m. today.

Charles Miller, 63, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failing to report for a drug test. A $10,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set in the case and a pretrial conference scheduled for 8 a.m. today.

During today’s hearings, both Miller and Terhark each signed waivers of their constitutional right to a speedy trial and then requested more time to prepare their defense. Both men will appear for pretrial hearings at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 21.

Both men must also report to probation every Monday and Friday at 8:30 a.m. while out on bond.