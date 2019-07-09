Joyce G. Unterbrink

Joyce G. Unterbrink entered into eternal life on Saturday, July 6, 2019, while at home surrounded by family who loved her very much.

Joyce G. Unterbrink

She was born in Ladoga, Indiana, on August 9, 1933, a daughter of David Griggs and Ruth (Smith) Griggs. She had fond memories of growing up at the Marsh Foundation in Van Wert and with foster parents Myrtle and Don Copenhaver of Payne.

She graduated from Van Wert High School in 1951. On June 9, 1951, she married the love of her life, Linus Bernard Unterbrink of Van Wert, who passed away in 2015. In their 64 years of marriage, they had five children, Cheryl L. (Larry) Freewalt of Ohio City, Bruce A. Unterbrink of Van Wert, Randal L. (Sherry) Unterbrink of Summerville, South Carolina, Cynthia K. McLachlan of Annandale, Virginia; and Raymond K. Unterbrink of Hampstead, Maryland. She also had five grandchildren, Jerald D. (Karen) Freewalt of Columbus, Jason A. (Erika) Freewalt of Delphos, Rachel (Matthew) Spencer of Elida, Samantha (Ian) Smith of Hanahan, South Carolina, and Kelsey (Joshua) Irvin of Bellevue, Nebraska; and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Dorothy Goldman, Betty Plummer, her infant brother, David Griggs, and 10 half-siblings.

Mrs. Unterbrink was a homemaker and a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert, with Father Stanley Szybka celebrant. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert with a Rosary Service starting at 6:30 that evening.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals Hospice, Van Wert.

Condolences may be left at www.bricknerfuneralhome.comor emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.