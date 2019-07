State bound!

Van Wert’s Junior ACME baseball team is bound for the state tournament after outslugging Elida 11-10 on Sunday. The Cougars trailed 6-5 after three innings, but scored four runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth to spark the comeback victory. Damon McCracken and Ethan Rupert each had two hits for Van Wert. The Cougars (7-5) are one of eight teams that will play in in the state tournament July 13-15 at Archbold. Photo submitted