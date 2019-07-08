Post 178 splits DH against Post 183

Van Wert independent sports

PEMBERVILLE — Van Wert American Legion Post 178 split a doubleheader at Pemberville Legion Post 183 on Sunday, winning the first game 9-5 and losing in walk off fashion 5-4 in the second game.

In game one, Jaden Youtsey led Post 178 with three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored, while Hayden Maples finished with two hits, drove in two runs and scored a pair of runs. Derek Luersman had two hits and scored three runs and Jaxson Amweg had two hits and scored a run.

In game two, Maples had a pair of hits, one RBI and scored a run, while Amweg tallied two hits and an RBI. Jon Lee chipped in with a hit and an RBI.

Post 178 is scheduled to host Piqua at 7 p.m. tonight.