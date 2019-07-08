Lots to do this coming weekend at Town Creek Live! fest

PuppetART Theatre will be providing performances and puppet making workshops at Town Creek Live! this Saturday. photo provided

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

From puppets to the Duck Derpy, there will be plenty to do this coming weekend during the fifth annual Town Creek Live! celebration.

The PuppetART Theatre of Detroit, Michigan, will not only perform but host hands-on workshops at Wassenberg Art Center during the event, which will be held this Saturday, July 13, at the art center and on Central Avenue in downtown Van Wert. Wassenberg and Main Street Van Wert are the sponsors for the event.

The PuppetART Theatre will give two performances of Kolobok, the Russian version of “The Little Gingerbread Man” tale, while also providing hands-on puppet-making workshops during the weekend event.

Other activities and events on Saturday will include the Duck Derpy, a plastic duck race on Town Creek where participants can win prizes of $1,500, $500, and $200. Ducks can be adopted at Wassenberg Art Center, the Main Street Van Wert office on East Main, Collins Fine Foods on North Washington, Brewed Expressions on West Main, and online at www.wassenbergartcenter.org.

Food and drink are also big draws to the downtown festival, with craft beer and wines available, along with a number of food trucks from Ohio and Indiana that offer gourmet food options.

There will also be live music from Matthew Keeler & Friends (folk, antique instruments), Vanity Crash (pop/rock), and the Holbrook Bros. Band (classic rock).

Straley Realty will sponsor ax-throwing contests, while Eaton Corporation Lautzapalooza will host a cornhole tournament. Participants can sign up at Wassenberg Art Center or call the Van Wert Main Street office at 419.238.6911. The cost of the double-elimination tournament is $45 per team and will be open to the first 40 teams. Prizes include: First place, $800; second place, $500; and third place, $300. There will also be two 50/50 drawings held. The event will benefit United Way of Van Wert County and its 29 local agencies.

There will also be an interactive art exhibit — Town Creek Draw — on the art center grounds, while the Van Wert 4-Mile Run will also be held (sign up at https://runsignup.com/race/oh/vanwert/vanwert4mile), as well as dancing.

For more information, contact Wassenberg at 419.238.6837 or Main Street Van Wert at 419.238.6911.