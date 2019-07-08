Law Enforcement 7/9/19

Van Wert Police

July 7, 4:03 p.m. — Morgan L. Couch, 27, of 816 Elm St., Apt. 1, was charged with theft in connection with an alleged shoplifting offense at the local Walmart store.

July 7, 4:58 p.m. — Danny F. Felger Jr., 55, of Ohio City, was served a warrant issued in Paulding County while at Ruler Foods in Van Wert.

July 6, 12:30 p.m. — Officers investigated a report of an explosive device being detonated in a portable toilet at Hiestand Woods on Hospital Drive.

July 5, 8:38 p.m. — Keri L. Koesters, 32, of 720 E. Sycamore St., was served with a warrant issued in Van Wert Municipal Court and was also charged with driving a vehicle without an operator’s license.

July 6, 7:25 p.m. — Frederick A. Dove, 20, of 307 W. Main St., was served with a warrant issued on behalf of the Allen County Sheriff’s Office while in the 100 block of East Main Street.

July 5, 9:05 p.m. — Adam G. Blatteau, 38, of 815 E. Main St., was served with a warrant issued in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court while in the 800 block of West Main Street.