Salem church sets date for Gymanfa Ganu

VW independent/submitted information

VENEDOCIA — Salem Presbyterian Church in Venedocia has scheduled its annual Gymanfa Ganu (Welsh Festival of Song) for Sunday, September 1.

The 2019 edition of the song festival will be the 104th year of honoring the church’s Welsh heritage. The director this year is Christopher Uhl, who is originally from Van Wert and has served as director in the past. This year he is joining with Paul Hoverman, also of Van Wert, to put together a choir of 16-20 voices provide special music. Anyone interested in singing in the group should contact Hoverman at 419.513.0123.

Practices are being planned for August. Organist for the Gymanfa Ganu will be Connie Lloyd O’Neill, while David VanTilburg is the pianist for the event.