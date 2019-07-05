Robert Joseph Wyandt

Robert Joseph “Joe” Wyandt, 85, of Van Wert, passed away Thursday evening, July 4, 2019, at Van Wert Manor.

He was born April 12, 1934, in Convoy, the son of John and Alice (Gaskill) Wyandt, who both preceded him in death.

Joe served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He loved Bluegrass music and attending Bluegrass festivals. He also enjoyed camping, bowling, and watching the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cincinnati Reds, and the Cincinnati Bengals.

He was a former board member of the Northern Indiana Bluegrass Association for many years and worked for the City of Van Wert and S.E. Johnson/Shelly Corporation. In his younger days, Joe played baseball and had a chance to play in the minor leagues.

He is survived by his daughters, Robin (Bill) Roop of Scott, Lori ( Troy) Kerns of Convoy, and Lisa Baldwin of Middle Point; a stepdaughter, Melissa (Ron) Mengerink of Van Wert; his very special lady, Janet Hoaglin of Van Wert; one sister, Sue (Bob) Rogers of Bronson, Michigan; four grandchildren, Jeremy Hanicq of Scott, Katie (Paul) Barton of Convoy, Kyle Wyandt of Waldo, Maine, and Noah Baldwin of Middle Point; nine great-grandchildren; and two stepgreat-grandchildren

In keeping with Joe’s wishes, he will be cremated with a celebration of his life held at a later date.

Preferred memorials: American Cancer Society or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Arrangements were entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

