Art Camp, Town Creek Live! coming soon

Art Camp is scheduled next week, July 9-12. Sign up soon! Limited spots available. Emilie Fisher will return as instructor with the newest projects.

Town Creek Live! 2019 is right around the corner! Adopt your ducks now for a chance to win $1,500 in the fifth annual Duck Derpy! You may purchase at Collins Fine Foods, Main Street Van Wert, Wassenberg Art Center, or online at www.wassenbergartcenter.org.

PuppetART Theatre of Detroit will be performing and hosting hands-on workshops at Town Creek Live! in Van Wert on July 13.

This year’s Town Creek Live! will feature PuppetArt Theatre out of Detroit, which will be putting on two shows and coinciding workshops. We will feature folk singer Matthew Wheeler & Friends from 3 p.m., then host Cleveland’s Vanity Crash, followed by the Holbrook Brothers Band from Bryan. As always, gourmet food trucks, make your own puppet and other art activities, an ax throwing contest (sponsored by Straley Realty), and much more. Saturday, July 13!

Our next art exhibit art exhibit will feature the ceramic works of Steve Smith and paintings and prints of Doug Fiely. Both artists are former professors of art of Defiance College and often have created collaborative works. Stay tuned for details.

Who wants a lawn duck? Already have one? Time to display your duck loud and proud. It’s time to duck out Van Wert with wacky-decorated lawn ducks! Express yourself on your duck with your favorite team, food, pastime, etc. Lawn ducks can be picked up at the Wassenberg Art Center for a free-will donation. (We may even travel the town and pick out our favorite!)

Have you checked out our art classes? There is still time to sign up for our newest upcoming! Arm yourself with your paintbrush or pencil and join in. We promise, our art classes are painless. Watercolor Class: ongoing. Tuesday mornings 10 a.m. Openings available. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost.

ArtNight: Thursday 6-9 p.m. This Thursday we will feature ceramic textured plate projects taught by art instructor Emilie Fisher. Bring friends! This will be a two-week project. Do you play the piano, an instrument, participate in a drum circle? Let us know, our stage (and bar) are open!

Plans are being finalized with Firenation Glass out of Toledo and they will be visiting the Wassenberg Art Center on August 24 with their mobile hot shop! They will be demonstrating the art of blowing glass and the opportunity to create your own glass item will be available. Details to follow.

Our gift shop is open year-round. We get new items all the time. Great options to purchase one-of-a-kind, unique items, crafted by artisans in the area for the people who are one-of-a-kind to you. There is always a need throughout the year to purchase for those special to us and to show them how much we care and find them unique by purchasing the same. For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or by email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.