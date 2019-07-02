Resumes sought for Board of DD position

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Board of Commissioners is currently accepting resumes and letters of interest to fill one position on the Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

The current term expires December 31, 2022. Board members must be county residents and will typically serve a four-year term.

The appointment, to the maximum extent possible, must be filled by an individual who is eligible for services provided by the county board of DD or an immediate family member of someone eligible for adult services.

For more information, contact Jim Stripe at 419.771.1301. Applications should be sent to: Van Wert County Commissioners, 114 E. Main St., Van Wert, OH 45891.